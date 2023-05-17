PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PED. StockNews.com raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $183,399.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $183,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

