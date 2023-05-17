PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 2.95%.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on PED. StockNews.com raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.