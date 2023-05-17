Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PAG traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.62. 108,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

