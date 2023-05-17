Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,973,385. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

