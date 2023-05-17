Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,645 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,436,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

