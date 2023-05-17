Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,122 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.94. 2,434,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,721,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

