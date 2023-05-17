Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,951 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 88,330 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,414,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $98.91 during trading on Wednesday. 1,066,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

