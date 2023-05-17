Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,777. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

