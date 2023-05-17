Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,191. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.