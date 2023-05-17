Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 254 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.86. 1,447,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,666,808. The company has a market cap of $271.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.