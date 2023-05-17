Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.52. 63,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,385. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

