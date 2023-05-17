Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,834. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

