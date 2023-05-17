Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Position Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,661 shares during the quarter. Performant Financial comprises 1.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 2.39% of Performant Financial worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 161,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,793,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,220,489.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 335,817 shares of company stock worth $892,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PFMT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

