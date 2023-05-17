Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 14th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PVL stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.79.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

