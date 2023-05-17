Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 14th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PVL stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.79.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.
