Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 76228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$36.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0203443 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

