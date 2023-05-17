Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 76228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Perpetual Energy Trading Down 5.2 %
The firm has a market cap of C$36.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.