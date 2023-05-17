Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,571 shares.
Peruvian Metals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
About Peruvian Metals
Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peruvian Metals (DUVNF)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.