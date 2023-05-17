Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU – Get Rating) traded down 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.75. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Petra Acquisition Stock Down 15.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Petra Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.