Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $507,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 45,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,233. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

