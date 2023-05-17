Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,993 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.64. 359,678 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.