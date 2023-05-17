Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.37% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGMU. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMU remained flat at $26.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.