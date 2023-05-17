Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49,328 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,328 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,700. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $29.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

