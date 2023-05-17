Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 26,682 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of IDACORP worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

