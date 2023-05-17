Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 85,499 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 415.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,499 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

