Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 92,774 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.23% of SL Green Realty worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $19,681,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $15,486,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 337.1% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 276,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 213,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE SLG opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $65.37.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

