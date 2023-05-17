Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,086 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

