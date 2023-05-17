Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 268.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

Insider Activity

IQVIA Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

