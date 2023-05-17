Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

QUAL stock opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.57.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

