Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,124,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,143,000 after purchasing an additional 219,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Datadog by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,389 shares of company stock valued at $52,930,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.28.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

