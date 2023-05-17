Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,701 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE BBY opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

