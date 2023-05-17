Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 12,888 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 355,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Western Digital by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 681,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

WDC stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

