Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 31,110 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

HBAN stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

