Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $3.07 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

