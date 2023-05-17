Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after acquiring an additional 970,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

