Pirate Chain Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $56.11 million and approximately $47,020.83 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00125405 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00047065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00031317 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.