Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.05. 9,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 15,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Pivotree Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.48. The company has a market cap of C$79.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Pivotree

Pivotree ( CVE:PVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.25 million. Pivotree had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts anticipate that Pivotree Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.