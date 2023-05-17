POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 4.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.24. 56,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 622,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
