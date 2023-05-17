Polymath Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $167.17 million and approximately $350,738.98 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00344644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 87.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

