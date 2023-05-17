PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.08

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 2405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

