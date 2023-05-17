Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Portman Ridge Finance



Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

Featured Stories

