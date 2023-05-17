Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Potash America shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 85,200 shares trading hands.

Potash America Stock Performance

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

