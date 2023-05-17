PotCoin Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $514,027.21 and approximately $118.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00342226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019508 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003750 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,285,987 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.