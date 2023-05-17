PPL Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

PPL has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 3,408,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,333. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

