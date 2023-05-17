Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Position Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the quarter. Primo Water accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Primo Water worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 66.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.69 million. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.