Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.28

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 284449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

