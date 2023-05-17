Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.69

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.69 and traded as low as $15.40. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 6,242 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
See Also
