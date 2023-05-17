Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.69

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.69 and traded as low as $15.40. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 6,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

