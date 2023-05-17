ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 50549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ProAssurance by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $756.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.54 and a beta of 0.36.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -399.92%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Further Reading

