Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.35. 202,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Progenity Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $631.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Progenity by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 367,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

