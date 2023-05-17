Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.33 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00015836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $79.03 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,358.93 or 1.00045359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.30993032 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,206,716.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.