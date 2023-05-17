Prom Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.92 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $78.92 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00015820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.30993032 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,206,716.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

