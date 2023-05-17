ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 152.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRQR. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

PRQR opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,589.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

