Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

